NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers have arrested two suspects for the attempted burglary of a Family Dollar in North Charleston Friday night.

According to the North Charleston Police, Johnathan Green (19) and Cherrie Ford (22) are both facing burglary charges.

Police responded to an alarm activation at Family Dollar on Ashley Phospate Road around 11:45 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, responding office Ptl. Mitchell saw a man with a backpack quickly appear and flee from the left side of the building.

The suspect ran to Ford Expedition which was backed into an open field near Landmark Drive. The car fled the scene.

After a short pursuit, the suspect drove to a residence on Sentry Circle. The driver ran into the home.

Officers approached the vehicle and the passenger suspect surrendered and was detained. Suspect Johnathan Green admitted that they were attempting to break into the business.

He was charged with possession of burglary tools and attempted burglary 2nd degree.

Johnathan X Green (via Charleston County)

Cherrie J. Ford (via Charleston County)

Officers entered the residence and located the suspect in an upstairs bedroom, where she was taken into custody.

Cherrie Ford was arrested on the charges of failure to stop for blue lights and attempted burglary 2nd degree.