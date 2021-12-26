2 dead, 2 injured in West Ashley crash involving 2 motorcycles and sedan

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) — Two people are dead after a car accident Sunday evening.

According to the Charleston Police Department, just before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the accident involving two motorcycles and a sedan on Magwood Drive between Charlie Hall Blvd and Ashley Crossing Drive.

Reports show a male and a female on one motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the second motorcycle and the driver of the sedan were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

Magwood Drive between Charlie Hall Blvd and Ashley Crossing Drive remains closed with traffic being diverted from Magwood Drive onto those two cross streets as CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Team processes the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD Traffic Division at (843)-965-4084 or Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111 if you wish to remain anonymous.