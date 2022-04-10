CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested for his role in a deadly DUI crash that happened early Sunday morning near Ravenel.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Highway 165 near Shilelagh Oaks Parkway.

According to deputies, the driver of a GMC pickup truck headed north veered across the lane of the highway, and hit a Chevrolet van head-on.

The van driver and passenger died at the scene.

The pickup truck driver, Jose Ramirez-Sandoval, failed a field sobriety test and was determined to be intoxicated.

Ramirez-Sandoval was arrested on two counts of felony DUI resulting in death.

He was taken to a hospital after complaining of an injury and will be held at the Al Cannon Detention Center once treated.

CCSO’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.