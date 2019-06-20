2-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting self in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said they have responded to an area home after a 2-year-old died after he accidentally shot himself Thursday afternoon.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to the home on Dronfield Drive at around 1:30 p.m. in regards to a child who got a gun from inside of the home and accidentally shot himself.

When deputies got on-scene, they attempted to provide medical help to the child prior to EMS crews arriving and taking the child to the hospital.

While on the way to the hospital, the child was pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s office officials said deputies and investigators are still on-scene and said the investigation is ongoing at this time.