2 Your Health: Tips for mindfully eating chocolate this Valentine’s Day

CHARLESOTN, S.C. (WCBD) – Valentine’s Day is finally here, and you can bet a lot of people will be receiving flowers, love notes and of course boxes of chocolate.

If you’re worried about eating too many sweet treats, Susan Albers, PsyD, psychologist for Cleveland Clinic, said you’re not alone.

“We have a lot of conflicted feelings about chocolate. On one hand we love it and crave it, but on the other hand we often experience a lot of guilt and concern about eating chocolate,” she explained.

Dr. Albers said the key to eating chocolate is to be mindful. She recommends eating it slowly and really trying to savor each bite.

It’s also important not to overindulge, which can be tempting. According to experts, you should eat no more than one ounce a day.

Dark chocolate has also been known to have some nutritional benefits. For example, it can help lower blood pressure and increase dopamine and endorphins too, which can create a mood boosting effect.

If a box of chocolates isn’t your style, consider chocolate covered strawberries instead. Dr. Albers said they are full of antioxidants and vitamin C.

“Not everyone loves and craves chocolate. It is okay to put chocolate aside for the holiday and buy something else. You don’t have to focus just on chocolate,” she said. “There are other great healthy treats that everyone loves during Valentine’s Day.”

Dr. Albers said Valentine’s Day gifts don’t always have to cost money. You can do some kind of act of service, like cooking dinner for your loved one or taking care of certain chores.