2 Your Health: 29-Year-Old Overcomes COVID-19 and Cardiac Arrest on Ventilator

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adults between the ages of 18 and 29 are one of the age groups seeing the most COVID-19 cases.

Ron Chaundry, 29, never expected to come down with coronavirus or to nearly lose his life because of it.

“I was getting ready for work, doing laundry, coming back up I noticed I was short of breath and it was happening continuously,” said Ron.

Ron was life flighted to Cleveland Clinic in May after being treated at a local hospital.

“He was extremely ill,” said Rachel Sheraga, MD of Cleveland Clinic. “He had COVID-19, pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS. He only had about a 50 percent chance of making it.”

His medical team placed him on a ventilator to give his lungs time to recover. At one point, it didn’t look like he’d survive.

“Ron’s oxygen got very low which caused his heart to stop,” said Dr. Sheraga. “We had to do CPR for about an hour.”

Dr. Sheraga called Ron’s family for an end-of-life visit. They live in Canada and couldn’t travel because of the pandemic, so a family friend came instead.

“She was holding my hand and she whispered in my ear and said, ‘Ron if you can hear me squeeze my hand,’” said Ron.

“I squeezed her finger. She started crying. She was telling the doctors ‘look, there’s a sign.”

Miraculously he turned the corner.

“I was like OK, I got to beat this, work hard and get back to where I was at, get my strength,” said Ron.

“COVID is real. It gave me a new perspective on life.”

Ron is now recovering at home and plans to head back to work this month.