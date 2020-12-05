2 Your Health: A COVID-19 tracker that sticks to you

(NBC News) – Coronavirus cases continue to climb as we enter the holidays and cold winter months.

Now there is a tracking device that some institutions are implementing to prevent the spread of the virus.

It is called the BioButton, the BioButton is a coin-sized, wearable, stick-on device that tracks vital signs around the clock, and it uses algorithms to try and detect possible signs of Coronavirus.

Experts say, “If you see somebody who’s temperature is starting to creep up and their heart rate and their respiratory rate that’s the hallmark of an infectious process.”

Some workplaces and schools are already starting to use the BioButton with the goal of preventing outbreaks.