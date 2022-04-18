CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Life before the pandemic is slowly returning back to normal.

And while that’s a relief for many people, it can also be a bit overwhelming, especially since some of the restrictions we have been dealing with have been in place for two years.

So, what can you do to help cope?

“I would say work at your own pace. Just because you’re out in public or you’re out somewhere and are seeing a lot of folks who may not be wearing masks or who may not be doing some of the things that you feel are helpful for you and your family, you don’t have to do the same thing,” advised Matthew Sacco, PsyD, psychologist for Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Sacco said if you are feeling anxious or stressed out, there are some easy exercises you can practice, like meditation or deep breathing.

He also recommends focusing on self-care, which could be something as simple as going for a walk, taking a bubble bath or putting on a funny movie – anything that makes you feel good.

The same advice can apply to children. When they get home from school, give them time to decompress from the day. They, too, are going through the similar adjustments.

“It might just be playing. But not a lot of demands, because that’s where we see the most amount of friction when you’re rapidly changing from one set of rules to another. And the expectation is you have to be on and as much as you can provide that buffer, I think it can go a long way,” said Dr. Sacco.

He said if you feel like you are having a hard time managing your stress or anxiety, be sure to consult with your physician. They can offer some more guidance.