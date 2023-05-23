CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Warmer weather means time to grill and chill by the fire pit, but before you light it up, it may be time for a grill checkup.

Tom Waters, MD, an emergency department physician with Cleveland Clinic said it’s a good idea to make sure your grill is working properly.

“When you’re going to light your grill for the first time, whether it’s propane or even charcoal, obviously you want to be careful,” he said. “If you aren’t able to light a gas grill after the first two attempts, you need to turn it off, let it air out and then inspect why it might not be working before you continue to try and light it to avoid any flare ups or big explosions of gas.”

Dr. Waters suggests checking your grill for gas leaks. He also recommends keeping a fire extinguisher handy.

You’ll also want to avoid wearing long-sleeved shirts while cooking so your clothes don’t catch fire.

A pair of heat-resistant gloves is a good idea as well.

If using lighter fluid, be sure to move it farther away once the grill is lit.

If you suffer a minor burn while grilling, it can be treated with cooling or antibiotic ointments.

However, if the burn is larger than the palm of your hand, you should seek medical help.

When it comes to fire pits or bonfires, make sure there is enough space between the flames and your home.

“You must watch what you’re burning and where the wind is blowing,” warned Dr. Waters. “If there are a lot of embers and they’re blowing towards a structure, whether it’s your house, your neighbor’s house, your kids’ playhouse, you need to monitor that because, sometimes, those hot embers could result in a fire somewhere else.”

Finally, Dr. Waters cautions never leave a fire unattended and be sure to put out the flames when you’re ready to go in.