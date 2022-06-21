CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The CDC is now recommending that children who are six months to five years old get either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19.

So, how exactly does the process work and what do parents need to know? “These vaccines have already been studied.

They have been tested in several thousand children, so their children would not be the first,” said Kimberly Giuliano, MD, pediatrician for Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

“And what we have seen with the other vaccine products is the five to eleven year old age group has tolerated the vaccine beautifully.”

Dr. Giuliano said there are some slight differences between the vaccines. For example, Moderna’s age limit is five years old, while Pfizer’s is four years old.

Moderna also uses a two-dose series, while Pfizer uses a three-dose series. With that being said, both vaccines are extremely safe and effective.

Dr. Giuliano said side effects from the vaccines are possible. They can include soreness, fever, fussiness, sleepiness, and localized redness and swelling at the injection site.

“So no side effects or mild side effects, it’s best to just let them run their course, but if a child is running a high fever, is really fussy, is really uncomfortable, then it is fine and safe to go ahead and give a dose of a pain relieving medication,” she advised.

Dr. Giuliano notes that the vaccines for this age group come in a lower dose, so they’re not receiving the same amount an adult would.

Parents also don’t need to worry about timing. She said the COVID-19 vaccine will not interview with other immunizations.