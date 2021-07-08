2 Your Health: COVID-19 vaccination won’t harm male fertility, study suggests

A health worker prepares to administer a jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive for people ages 30 to 39 in Mexico City, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Couples looking to conceive may have questions about COVID-19 vaccination and how it can impact fertility.

Now, one small study has good news for hopeful dads-to-be. It shows the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines don’t affect a man’s fertility.

“The way that these vaccines were developed and how they work using MRNA do not affect the sperm production and do not affect the DNA of the sperm,” said Neel Parekh, MD, urologist with Cleveland Clinic, who was not involved in the study.

While the vaccine causes no harm to male fertility, the COVID-19 virus is another story.

Dr. Parekh said additional research shows COVID-19 infection, or the immune response the infection triggers, may interfere with a man’s ability to produce sperm for about six months.

Another study found some men who have had COVID-19 struggle with erectile dysfunction after they’ve recovered.

He said studies are ongoing and long-term consequences of COVID-19 on male fertility are still unknown.

However, he recommends men of reproductive age take special care to avoid COVID-19 infection and adds that the best way to do that is to be vaccinated.

“The vaccine is safe and is the safest thing that you can do to protect your fertility,” said Dr. Parekh.

If you have questions or concerns about COVID-19 vaccination and fertility Dr. Parekh recommends talking with your doctor.

He said there is a lot of misinformation out there and it’s best to get your facts from a trusted medical professional.