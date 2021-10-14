2 Your Health: Finding the perfect present for Sweetest Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sweetest Day is just around the corner, and if you haven’t gotten your significant other anything just yet, don’t stress.

There are plenty of ways to show you care without actually buying a present. “It’s important to think outside the box. It doesn’t have to be an actual physical gift.

It can be some wonderful words of appreciation, or it can be a kind act,” said Susan Albers, PsyD, of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Albers said there are five ways people like to give and receive love. It’s called your “Love Language.”

They include quality time together, so giving that person your full attention.

Then there’s acts of service. Ideas include cleaning the house for them or making a special dinner.

Another is words of affirmation. You could tell them how much they mean to you or even write a nice letter.

Lastly, there is physical touch and receiving gifts.

“Before you go shopping, take a moment to pause and ask yourself, ‘What is my friend or significant other’s love language?’ And if you don’t know, think back to a time that really pleased them or gave some sort of gift or action that they just lit up. This is going to help give you a clue,” said Dr. Albers.

She said it’s also good to know what your own love language is, so others know what to get you.