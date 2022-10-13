CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – RSV cases appear to be on the rise. For those unfamiliar, RSV is a common respiratory virus that often spreads around this time of year.

“It’s a virus that causes typically cold-like symptoms in children and adults. But in younger children, can cause much more significant congestion and cough, high fevers, sometimes breathing and feeding difficulties and irritabilities,” explained Kimberly Giuliano, MD, pediatrician for Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Dr. Giuliano said the good news is most children who get sick with RSV will be able to recover at home with supportive care.

For example, taking a pain reliever for a fever or using a vaporizer for congestion. However, if the child’s symptoms are not improving or are getting worse, parents shouldn’t hesitate to contact their physician.

Dr. Giuliano said RSV can be pretty contagious and spread through the air and high-touch surfaces. So make sure to regularly wash your hands and sanitize things like car keys, door knobs and cellphones.

You can also limit your social activities.

“If there are large indoor gatherings that aren’t necessary, or a child could potentially be around someone with cough and cold symptoms, it might be best to rethink those plans and keeping younger children home,” she advised.

Dr. Giuliano said RSV testing is available and can confirm if a child has it. Pediatricians also usually test for the flu and COVID to help rule out those viruses too.