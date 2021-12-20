2 Your Health: How to find the perfect present for the holidays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you are struggling to find the perfect present for your loved one this holiday season, try not to worry.

There are plenty of great ideas out there and the best part is that many of them won’t cost you a dime.

“If you don’t know what to get your loved ones or friends, take a moment to pause and tune into the five love languages. These are the way that we give and receive love and they don’t always include handing over a physical gift,” explained Susan Albers, PsyD, psychologist for Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Albers said the first love language is ‘Acts of Service.’ Examples include doing chores your loved one doesn’t like to do, making them a special dinner or filling their car with gas.

Then, there’s ‘Physical Touch,’ which can be holding hands or giving the person a hug.

Next is ‘Quality Time.’ You could go for a walk together or go to a movie.

Another one is ‘Words of Affirmation’. Dr. Albers said you could tell them how much they mean to you or write them a thoughtful letter.

Finally, there is ‘Receiving Gifts’ and even that doesn’t have to cost a lot.

“Remember that a gift does not have to be expensive. It has to really target what the person really needs or wants. Think back over the last six months of things they have mentioned that they really need, things that they like, objects or hobbies that make them unique. This is really going to show that you know who they are,” she said.

Dr. Albers said ‘Acts of Service’ are also a great idea for children, who may not have their own money to buy a present. They could help shovel the driveway, bake cookies or do some other kind of good deed.