CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – March 13-19 is Sleep Awareness Week.

If you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, you are not alone. In fact, research shows sleep disorders affect as many as 50 to 70 million adults here in the United States.

“Sleep issues are very common in our society, and a few of the most common sleep disorders that we diagnose in the sleep disorder center would be sleep apnea and insomnia,” said Nancy Foldvary, MD, sleep specialist for Cleveland Clinic.

“These are disorders that are highly prevalent and where there are treatments that are effective and that can lead to improved quality of life.”

Dr. Foldvary said sleep plays a big role in a person’s overall health, which is why it’s important to make sure you are getting a good night’s rest.

If you don’t, it could impact things like blood pressure, your weight and even your cognitive function.

It could also cause mood disorders and psychological distress. So, when should you see a doctor for help?

Dr. Foldvary said if you have had difficulty sleeping for at least three months, then it is time to get evaluated.

“Some patients will present earlier than that, but most of the patients who come to the sleep disorder center have had symptoms of a sleep disorder for years, if not decades. And again, not identifying those disorders can put you at a significant risk,” she explained.

If you are not sure if you have a sleep disorder, consider downloading the free smartphone app “Sleep by Cleveland Clinic”, which can determine your risk.

The app also offers advice on how to get better sleep.