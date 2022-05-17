CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It seems like there are new skincare products constantly being advertised on TV and online, but how do you know which ones to buy?

“Some people are little more inherently greasy; some people are inherently a little more dry; some people have more sensitive skin; while others can put anything on their face or skin and really have no issues. So it’s important people take that into consideration when they’re looking for things,” said Kiyanna Williams, MD, dermatologist for Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Williams said it can be easy to get overwhelmed by skincare products, so try to keep it simple.

Start by picking a gentle cleanser for your face, but be sure it doesn’t have microbeads in it as that can cause irritation and inflammation to your skin.

However, if you did want to use an exfoliator, look for products that have ingredients like glycolic acid in them.

Next, choose a moisturizer that fits your skin type. Some people, for example, may need one that is more hydrating.

Finally, apply sunscreen daily. Dr. Williams said that is probably the most important step in your skincare routine.

“Often times the SPF in makeup and other moisturizers isn’t quite enough, often times it’s chemical. I recommend SPF 30 or higher every single day of the year, even in the winter. And if you know you’re going to be out in the sun, golfing, at the beach, whatever, SPF 50 or higher,” she said.

Dr. Williams said if you still feel unsure about what products are best or are having other skin issues, you should consult with a dermatologist.