CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – ‘Tis the season for holiday travel and if you have kids in tow, you know it’ll be more of an adventure than a vacation.

Adam Keating, MD, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic Children’s said if your little travelers are grumpy, it’s usually because they’re tired, hungry, thirsty or over stimulated.

“The way to prevent that among kids can really be around preparing ahead, so making sure that you have water for the kids, that you have healthy snacks, that you’re keeping up with regular sleep schedules and routines as much as you can when traveling,” he advised.

Once you’re on your way, you’ll want to avoid giving kids too much sugar, which can make them irritable and lead to a meltdown.

Nutritious snacks are best and can help keep blood sugar and mood balanced. Dr. Keating recommends bringing along cut-up fruits and veggies, protein-rich snacks and foods that contain whole grains.

Keeping kids healthy while traveling can also be a challenge, especially if you’re flying.

“Airports can particularly be one of the places in which we see the biggest crowds and so keeping distance from people as much as you can can be helpful,” said Dr. Keating.

He adds that it’s also important for kids wash their hands before eating and to try to avoid touching their faces. Parents can always consider masking children in crowds to protect them from respiratory viruses too.