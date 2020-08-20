2 Your Health: Keeping teens safe during the coronavirus pandemic

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 14, 2020 file photo, Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, teachers check students before a summer STEM camp at Wylie High School in Wylie, Texas. Not knowing if children are infected makes it difficult for schools to reopen safely, many experts say. Scarce data on whether infected children _ including those without symptoms _ easily spread the disease to others complicates the issue, said Jeffrey Shaman, a Columbia University infectious disease specialist. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The number of COVID-19 cases reported among teens is continuing to climb, so what can be done to help stop the spread?

Skyler Kalady, MD, of Cleveland Clinic Children’s said, for starters, remind them that they’re not invincible – anyone can get this virus.

“Many children are generally healthy, which is great, but others are not,” she said.

“We do have an obesity epidemic in adolescence and many that have kidney disease, hypertension, asthma – those chronic illnesses. So, even looking at themselves they can reflect and say, you know, I actually do have a little bit of a higher risk.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers some easy ways for kids to stay safe. For example, they can still socialize with friends – but at a distance.

If they’re hanging out in person, they should keep at least six feet apart, and also avoid hanging out in big groups.

Good hygiene is just as important. Teens should routinely wash their hands and properly cover their nose and mouth when they cough or sneeze.

As for masks – Dr. Kalady said those are critical. She knows they can be uncomfortable but, like anything else, they’ll eventually get used to them.

“There is very clear evidence to support that people wearing masks will be much less likely to transmit and acquire COVID-19,” said Dr. Kalady.

“So, it’s really critical both to protect the child and those around them if they were asymptomatic and at risk for passing, to wear a mask.”

She said parents shouldn’t simply tell their kids what to do, but show them as well because setting a good example can make a big difference.