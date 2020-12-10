2 Your Health: Many taking COVID-19 holiday precautions, survey shows

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The holidays are traditionally a time for gathering, but this year will be different as we distance ourselves from loved ones to protect them from COVID-19.

According to a recent survey from Parade Magazine and Cleveland Clinic, nearly 80% of respondents said they don’t plan to spend the holidays as they normally do.

“This is not a time to be going into large groups with people you don’t know, being exposed to potential risk,” said Mark Hyman, MD, of Cleveland Clinic.

“I think finding different ways to celebrate and connect is important at home with your family, and even virtual gatherings are very powerful.”

The survey also revealed only 8% of people plan to attend holiday spiritual services in-person. And only 12% anticipate attending holiday parades or New Year’s Eve fireworks celebrations.

Americans are also wary of close contact with 78% of participants saying they won’t shake hands with others and 13% said they won’t hug a non-family member.

“Those who you have been in quarantine with, or are in your bubble, make sure you hug them a lot because we are all hug deficient these days and I think it’s an important part of health, is human connection and human touch so, the more we can get it from those who are in our immediate circle the better, and probably avoid it with those who are not in our immediate circle,” said Dr. Hyman.

Dr. Hyman adds it’s important to find ways to gather safely this holiday season, and while he admits virtual gatherings aren’t the same, it’s better than not celebrating or honoring family traditions at all.