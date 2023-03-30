CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Carl Allamby, MD, emergency medicine physician for Cleveland Clinic, is proof it’s never too late to pursue your dreams.

“Before I became a physician I was actually an auto mechanic and also a business owner,” said Dr. Allamby.

But, after going back to college to earn his business degree at 38 years old, he decided it was time to switch gears.

”It was during the course of that educational endeavor that I was forced to take a biology course that reminded me a lot of the childhood ambitions that I had to become a doctor,” he said.

From there, his dream was reignited and he began studying pre-med.

“Usually it takes about four years to finish pre-med courses, it took me five,” he explained. “Just because I had to work and provide for a family and be almost a full-time student.”

And while it was hard work, his dedication never wavered.

Neither did the support of his family.

“My wife has been a really great supporter of mine,” said Dr, Allamby.

Then in 2019, after years of studying, Carl Allamby officially became a doctor.

He was the oldest person in his graduating class.

“Being able to make this transition later in life and to be able to live out this dream I had as a child, it was just an incredible, phenomenal day,” he said while smiling.

The now 51-year-old spends his days treating patients in the emergency department, and believes his background in the auto industry has really helped.

“A lot of what I do in the emergency department is customer relations,” he said.

As for advice to others, he said anything is possible if you just believe.

“You’ll be surprised of what you can accomplish,” said Dr. Allamby.