2 Your Health: Practicing firework safety of the Fourth of July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Many people are starting to stock up on fireworks for the Fourth of July.

While it can be a fun way to celebrate, it’s important to keep safety in mind so no one gets hurt.

“I think most people tend to think this won’t happen to me. This won’t happen to me because I am so careful and I know what I am doing. This just happens to other people and that’s a problem. This can happen to any one of us,” said Purva Grover, MD, emergency medicine physician for Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Dr. Grover has seen all kinds of firework injuries over the years. She said someone can easily burn their hands or face. There have even been reports of people losing a limb.

She said if you are going to set off fireworks, make sure you’re in an open space and have water available to extinguish any flames.

You should also never stand over a firework as you light it or attempt to re-light the fuse a second time, which can be very dangerous.

There should also be adult supervision if kids are going to be around. When it comes to sparklers, Dr. Grover said those are relatively safe to use.

“There are no explosives involved, so it’s a little bit different in that sense. You can get some spark burns, but I don’t see a lot of trouble with them,” she said.

“If a child is young and not holding it well, they can accidentally hold the part that is sizzling which can cause some burns. But overall, those I think are relatively safe.”

Dr. Grover said if you do get hurt while trying to set off a firework, make sure you seek medical care right away.

However, if it’s more of a minor burn, you can run it under cool water and wrap it with some gauze.