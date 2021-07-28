2 Your Health: Staying safe at county fairs and festivals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you’re planning to head to the county fair this summer or another festival, doctors say there are a couple of safety tips you may want to keep in mind.

“When going to any festival or event where there are a lot of people, try to find a corner where you are able to distance from people you don’t know,” advised Joseph Khabbaza, MD, pulmonary and critical care physician for Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Khabbaza said since most county fairs and festivals are outdoors, the risk for transmission of COVID-19 remains low.

However, it’s still important to make sure you and your family are vaccinated, especially since new strains of the virus continue to emerge.

If your child is too young for the vaccine, Dr. Khabbaza said they should follow the same rules as before, like wearing a mask and social distancing.

This advice applies to unvaccinated adults as well.

“If you are unvaccinated, really all the rules still kind of hold, even before everything kind of opened up. Because if you go out in a setting and get ill and contract COVID, there’s a high chance of that spreading to your kids or other unvaccinated family members. So a lot of those precautions still need to be thought about,” he said.

Dr. Khabbaza also recommends researching the location of the event before you buy tickets. If there is a high infection rate in that city, you may want to reconsider.