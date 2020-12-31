2 Your Health: Staying safe while having fun on winter break

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Winter break is here and a lot of kids are probably asking their parents if they can go sledding or skiing – but are those activities safe right now given the pandemic?

Cleveland Clinic Children’s pediatrician, Gina Robinson, MD, said many wintertime activities are okay, as long as there aren’t too many people around.

“Those things are actually going to be safer because you’re outside, so there’s more room for the particles to disperse, and there’s less risk of transmission,” she said.

“But, those places tend to get crowded at certain times too, so you have to keep that in mind.”

Dr. Robinson said there are all kinds of outdoor activities that can be safe for kids this winter, like ice skating, cross country skiing and of course building a snow man – which you could turn into a neighborhood contest.

She said the key is to practice social distancing no matter what you’re doing. So, if you get somewhere and there’s a big crowd, you may want to come back another day.

She also said it’s important to still wear a mask, or face covering, underneath your scarf.

“Just try to have fun and acknowledge the fact that we can’t do the things that we would normally do in the way that we would normally do them, but try to focus on the things we can do and get creative,” Dr. Robinson said.

Dr. Robinson also wants to stress the importance of staying active this winter.

She said many kids are learning from home now, so they need to make sure they find some time to get moving – even if it’s just a short walk outside.