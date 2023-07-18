CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With kids off school, parents have a lot more on their plates these days, like juggling camps, sports and also their jobs.

It can quickly become overwhelming.

So, what can they do to stay sane with those busy summer schedules?

“I think the first thing to remember is that you don’t have to do something new and wonderful every single day to keep them interested. Kids also enjoy regularity,” explained Dawn Potter, PsyD, psychologist for Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Potter said another tip is for parents to have a broad plan for summer and then take it week-by-week, making changes as they need to. You shouldn’t feel pressured to follow a strict schedule with your kids.

She understands it can be hard at times, especially if you’ve got work too.

You also shouldn’t feel bad if you have to say no to things.

For example, it’s okay to skip a baby shower or birthday party if needed. It’s important to take time for yourself.

Finally, don’t be afraid to ask for help. She knows some parents may feel guilty about it.

“Sometimes people feel like they don’t want to impose or that they should be able to do it all. Like, ‘I should be able to do this, these are my kids, I should be able to manage it.’ Or, ‘I don’t want to burden somebody, they’re busy too.’ We need to remember people can say no to us. So, if we never ask, then we never give that person the opportunity to decide for themselves,” said Dr. Potter.

If you notice your stress or anxiety doesn’t seem to be getting better with time, she recommends speaking with a mental health professional.