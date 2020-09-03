2 Your Health: Staying sane while working and learning remotely

In this May 5, 2020, photo provided by Christina Rothermel Branham, is her son James, doing school work at their Tahlequah, Oklahoma home. Branham, a psychology and counseling professor at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, said she is going to attempt virtual learning through her local school district for her son. But she plans to switch to a homeschooling curriculum of her choosing if it isn’t going well after about a month, noting that the virtual learning she oversaw in the spring was “very monotonous.” “If there is a lot of stress between the two of us it is probably going to get him pulled out,” she said. (Christina Rothermel Branham via AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The coronavirus pandemic has changed many of our lives.

More parents are working from home – and now some kids are learning from home too.

According to Emily Mudd, PhD, a child psychologist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, it’s a situation that’s sure to create some stress.

“Before the pandemic, when mom and dad were home it meant mom and dad were available and it was family time,” she said.

“This is a really challenging shift in the paradigm for kids to make – to think that now that mom and dad are home that they are not always available and it’s not always family time.”

Dr. Mudd said it’s important to set clear boundaries so kids know when mom and dad are working, or when they can ask for a snack, or help with an assignment.

She said parents shouldn’t feel bad about their productivity levels either.

It can be hard to multi-task with new demands, so she encourages parents to take breaks when they’re able to.

“Have some forgiveness for yourself, and be patient with yourself and your partner, and your children as these are unprecedented times,” she said.

“Just find those moments of happiness to be with your family amongst the chaos.”

When kids are learning remotely, Dr. Mudd said it’s okay to let them sleep in, that way parents will have some time alone to work.