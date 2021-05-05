2 Your Health: The science of giving gifts mom will love

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Buying a gift for Mother’s Day can sometimes be stressful, but it doesn’t have to be.

Cleveland Clinic’s Susan Albers, PsyD, said there’s actually a science to finding that perfect present. “It’s important to think outside the box,” she said.

“It doesn’t have to be an actual physical gift. It can be some wonderful words of appreciation, or it can be a kind act.”

Dr. Albers said there are five ways people like to give and receive love and it’s called your ‘love language’.

They include spending time together so, giving that person your full attention.

Or, providing a service to make their life easier, like cleaning the house, grabbing them coffee, or making a special dinner.

Then there’s things you can say, like telling them how much they mean to you.

Some people also enjoy the gift of touch, so a hug or holding their hand. And finally, some enjoy receiving a tangible gift.

“Before you go shopping, take a moment to pause and ask yourself what is my friend or significant other’s love language? And if you don’t know, think back to a time that really pleased them or gave some sort of gift or action that they just lit up. This is going to help give you a clue,” Albers said.

Albers said it’s also good to know what your own love language is. Once you know, you can tell others to help them give the perfect gift.