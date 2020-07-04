2 Your Health: Tips for staying safe during summer travel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Before you hit the road or take to the friendly skies for summer vacation this year, you’ll want to keep a close eye on COVID-19.

“I think you have to figure out exactly what’s happening both in your region you are coming from as well as those places that you are traveling to,” said Frank Esper, MD, an infectious disease specialist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

If you’re traveling out of state, be sure to check that area’s coronavirus travel restrictions and case numbers. When planning activities, Dr. Esper suggests staying outdoors, keeping away from large groups, wearing a mask and washing hands to reduce virus transmission.

And if you’re not feeling well–don’t go. “That’s been drilled into most people already to this point that if you’re not feeling well it is always better to stay home for everybody else’s sake,” he said.

For those who decide to travel, check airlines and hotels to be sure they’re disinfecting surfaces frequently, providing hand sanitizer or wipes, requiring masks and spacing out employees and guests.

“I think this summer we will see a reduction, but not a complete absence of this virus. The number of infections are going to go down but we have to remain vigilant to keep it that way and to protect ourselves,” said Dr. Esper.

If you’re flying, be sure to wear a mask, avoid touching your face, wash or sanitize your hands often, and try to keep your distance from others.

Travelers staying in a hotel with valet service should make sure valets are using single-use gloves and face masks. The valet team should also be sanitizing high touch areas inside vehicles.

For people who plan to take a shuttle, the operator should disinfect seats and railings after each trip, in addition to strictly enforcing social distancing measures.