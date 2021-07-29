2 Your Health: Traveling with kids who are unvaccinated

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you’re going on vacation with your kids this summer, doctors say it’s important to make sure you’re keeping safety in mind.

Especially since children under the age of 12 can’t get vaccinated for COVID-19 yet.

“This would probably be a good summer to do some car trips and be able to control your environment a little bit more if possible,” said Gina Robinson, MD, pediatrician for Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

She said there is a lot to consider when planning a trip. For example, while a plane might get you to your destination faster, your family would have to be masked the entire time. It would also be difficult to socially distance.

Amusement parks are also risky since you would be around a lot of strangers, some of whom may not be vaccinated.

Instead, Dr. Robinson recommends going camping or doing something else outdoors. You could even rent a house instead of a hotel.

“You can eat in more. Some houses have a pool that’s private that is accessible only to the family that is renting. So, I think those are good options. And then maybe just doing day trips where you spend the day somewhere. You leave in the morning and go and do some activities and then you’re back home by the evening,” said Dr. Robinson.

She said it’s also a good idea to research where you’re going. If they have a high infection rate for COVID-19, you may want to go somewhere else.