FILE – A syringe of high-dose flu vaccine typically given to people over the age of 65 is shown Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As we head into the fall, the flu and COVID-19 vaccines have been a priority for many people.

But, there are some other important vaccinations for adults to remember as well. “A lot of the vaccinations that we get, we get as children.

But a lot of people don’t know that as you get into adulthood, you may require some additional vaccinations.

One of the things that we always recommend is getting a booster on your tetanus vaccine every ten years,” said Kruti Yagnik, DO, infectious disease specialist with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Yagnik explained a simple cut or scrape can put adults at risk for tetanus if they do not get a booster every ten years.

The bacteria that cause tetanus are usually found in soil, dust, and manure.

Dr. Yagnik also recommends a pneumonia vaccine for all adults 65 years old and up.

Pneumonia can pose a serious risk for older adults and getting vaccinated can protect them from being hospitalized.

Dr. Yagnik added adults 50 years old and older should get vaccinated for shingles, which causes a painful rash.

Even after the rash is gone, people may continue to have nerve pain in the same area.

“Patients that get shingles can have really, really severe, debilitating pain that can last a long time. Sometimes even after we treat the shingles with medication, they can continue to have pain in that area for weeks, months, sometimes even years,” Dr. Yagnik noted.

Dr. Yagnik said the shingles vaccine can help people fight off the infection and prevent them from getting it in the first place.