2 Your Health: What to consider before attending a wedding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Many couples who had put their wedding plans on hold last year are finally getting the chance to say, “I do.”

It’s an exciting time, but some of their guests may still be nervous about COVID-19.

“If you are fully vaccinated with a normal immune system, it is very unlikely that you are going to get infected and if you are, you are not likely to get very sick in any capacity,” said Joseph Khabbaza, MD, pulmonary and critical care physician for Cleveland Clinic.

He said if you are feeling conflicted about whether to RSVP for a wedding, think about your risk tolerance. If the idea of being around a lot of people makes you feel overwhelmed or nervous, then it may be best to stay at home. It can also help to consider the location of the event and how many people are expected to attend. If you do plan to go, you could always wear a mask, even if you are vaccinated.

Dr. Khabbaza said it never hurts to have an extra layer of protection.

“It may be one of the first such events you’ve done in a year and a half or so. I would say just enjoy it and embrace it and try to ignore any noise or insecurities because you will never regret an extra layer of caution, even if you are one of the few people who are masked,” he said.

Dr. Khabbaza said if you are immunocompromised or have another medical condition you are worried about, he recommends talking with your physician.