2 Your Health: When to get vaccinated if you had COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you have already had COVID-19, you may think you don’t need the vaccine, but a Cleveland Clinic doctor said it’s still important to have that protection.

“We know that a small number of people can get COVID a second time, but even without getting it for a second time, it’s important to make sure that all aspects of your immune system are peaked and ready to go in case you see COVID-19 again, and the vaccine will help you do that,” said Kristin Englund, MD, an infectious disease specialist with Cleveland Clinic.

She said while a person does develop immunity after recovering from COVID-19, there isn’t enough research to show how long that will last.

So when should you get vaccinated then? She said as soon as you are out of quarantine.

However, if you have received monoclonal antibodies as part of your treatment for the virus, you should wait 90 days.

Dr. Englund said she has full confidence in the vaccine and its many benefits.

“If you are looking for another reason to get the vaccine, just look at all of the loved ones around you. And even those who can’t get the vaccine or haven’t gotten the vaccine, haven’t been eligible, like children, it’s really important that you’re not only protecting yourself but them as well,” she explained.

Dr. Englund said aside from providing protection from the virus, they have also learned the vaccine may help reduce symptoms for some COVID-19 long haulers.