CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Foot pain is on the rise with more people working from home.

One of the main reasons behind this trend is that a lot of people don’t think to wear shoes inside the house.

So, what should you be wearing on your feet at home to prevent foot pain?

“While working from home, a type of shoe you could wear would be an athletic shoe with an arch support and a deep heel counter, which prevents your foot from rolling to the inside when you’re walking. This support helps with what we call pronation so that your foot doesn’t fall to the inside when you walk. A slipper with arch support can also be a great option,” explained Joy Rowland, DPM, a podiatrist with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Rowland said it’s crucial to protect your feet from hard surfaces like wood and tile.

People who opt to go barefoot at home are walking directly on their bone structure with no shock absorption, which can ultimately lead to foot pain.

Dr. Rowland noted you could even wear out what’s called the fat pad on the bottom of your feet over time, possibly leading to long-term pain.

While working from home, people may also experience foot pain from prolonged sitting and poor posture.

She said sitting for a long time and not being mindful of your posture can cause your tendons and ligaments to tighten.

“To help relieve foot and ankle pain while working from home, be sure to get up from your seated position frequently so you can start stretching out the soft tissues and getting those foot joints moving,”

Dr. Rowland said. “But before you stand up from that seated position, do some gentle stretching exercises, moving the foot bones and joints up and down and side to side.”

Dr. Rowland said it’s just as important to let your feet breathe to prevent foot infections because of too much moisture.

She recommends taking off your shoes and socks when seated and putting them back on when you get up if you find that your feet are too hot or are sweating.

If your foot pain persists, be sure to see a podiatrist.