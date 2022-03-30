CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Many people put off routine checkups with their doctors during the pandemic, which is understandable.

However, now that COVID cases are dropping, it’s important to make sure you schedule those appointments.

“The whole point of screening, which is what we do a lot of in primary care, is to make sure we catch things early while there is still a chance to do something about it.

And in the best case scenario, we can prevent illness,” explained Donald Ford, MD, Chair of Family Medicine at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Ford said routine checkups typically consist of a physical exam, reviewing your medical history, updating your prescriptions and discussing any other issues you might have.

They also make sure you are up-to-date on all of your immunizations. The same goes with cancer screenings, like mammograms and colonoscopies, which some people chose to delay as well during the pandemic.

Dr. Ford said a good tip to keep in mind before you go in for a routine checkup is to know your family history.

That information can help them determine what kind of care you may need.

“It does help us do what we call risk stratification. So, if there is a family history of a disease that we know is something that can be communicated genetically, then we may put you at a higher level of risk and actually start screening earlier. An example of this would be colon cancer,” said Dr. Ford.

And even though COVID cases are declining, Dr. Ford continues to encourage vaccinations and getting the booster shot if you are due for one.