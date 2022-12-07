CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, now is the time to do so, especially with it being National Influenza Vaccination Week.

According to the CDC, 38,000 hospitalizations and 2,100 deaths from flu have been reported this season, and that number continues to climb.

“When it comes to the flu vaccine, we recommend that everybody age six months and older get vaccinated. This year and every year,” said Susan Rehm, MD, infectious disease specialist for Cleveland Clinic. “The flu virus changes with time, so it’s important to get vaccinated every year to try to address those changes that might be there.”

Dr. Rehm said the southern hemisphere is often a predictor of what kind of flu season we will have here in the United States and so far it’s been pretty active.

Younger people are also being impacted more than usual.

Flu symptoms can vary widely, including everything from fever, cough, sore through, runny nose to headaches, body aches and fatigue.

Most people will usually feel better on their own within a week, but some may develop complications that could lead to hospitalization or even death.

Over-the-counter medications and prescription antiviral drugs are available to help with treatment.

However, the best defense in fighting the flu is getting vaccinated.

“People who are very young and very old, or who have chronic medical conditions, are at risk for more complications and more severe flu,” said Dr. Rehm. “So while it’s important for all of us to get vaccinated, it’s really important for young people, older people and people who have illnesses to get vaccinated.”

Dr. Rehm believes flu season is likely going to be worse this year due, in part, to less people wearing masks like they did throughout the pandemic.