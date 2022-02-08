2 Your Health: Winning the Super Bowl snacking game

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Super Bowl snacking can sack your waistline with calories.

Beth Czerwony, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic, suggests we tackle fatty foods by replacing them with homemade substitutes.

“When we make our own foods, we are able to control the portion sizes, we’re controlling those ingredients. You know how much salt you’re putting in, you know how much fat, how much sugar,” said Czerwony.

Salsa can be a guilt-free alternative. You can pass on store-bought brands and make your own using tomato, onion, cilantro, and a dash of salt.

Another option to cut calories and carbs is to make a hummus dip for vegetables. Czerwony also recommended pairing an avocado with pineapple and throwing fresh mango into guacamole for a real touchdown, or kick start with fruit kabobs.

And here’s a healthy hack for chicken wings — bake them or grill tenders and then pair those with homemade sauces.

Finally, for that crispy wing consistency, get creative with an air fryer and some veggies.

“Cauliflower is taking over the universe, and there’s actually cauliflower buffalo wings. So instead of having the actual buffalo wings itself, people are cutting up pieces of cauliflower florets and using the buffalo dip sauce,” she said.

Other super snack champions include mushroom sliders, thin crust veggie pizza, lettuce wraps or shrimp.

Remember, moderation is the key to victory – enjoy your football favorites without snacking mindlessly.