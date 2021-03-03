2 Your Health: World Hearing Day

(NBC) – For the past year, our health has been thrust to the forefront as we analyze every cough, sniffle, and headache — but what about our ears?

It is estimated that 15% of people over the age of 12 in the U.S. can have hearing loss, adding up to over 30 million people.

Early signs of hearing loss can be subtle; the TV turned up too loud, muffled noises, and difficultly understanding.

Dr. Erika Woodson, neurologist/otologist at Cleveland Clinic, said that “some people will find that they just have to concentrate more… they might have to lean in or they might have to focus more or they may find themselves just exhausted at the end of the day.”

While some hearing loss can’t be prevented, there are things you can do, like limiting the amount of time you wear earbuds, Airpods, or a headset, and the audio level of what you’re listening to.

Experts say that most people don’t turn to hearing devices because it’s, on average, six years before they notice their hearing has diminished.