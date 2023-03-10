CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Women in male-dominated medical specialties are speaking up about gender stereotypes in the workplace during Women’s History Month.

According to the latest data from the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), about half of all medical school applicants in the United States are female.

Source: AAMC

However, many male-dominated fields have maintained stark gender imbalances for decades — like orthopedics, where roughly one in every 10 practicing surgeons is female.

“We have a huge disparity in both race and gender in terms of not matching the population of South Carolina,” said Dr. Sara Van Nortwick, pediatric orthopedic surgeon at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC). “That’s a big push for all of us to look more like the patients we serve, because we know there are better outcomes when we have more same gender and same race providers.”

Dr. Van Nortwick is the only female scoliosis surgeon in South Carolina, and has been going against the grain since she started medical school.

“I was told at that time orthopedics wasn’t a field really for women, which I think is a little bit unusual,” she said.

She called the logic that only men are strong enough for orthopedic surgery “old-fashioned.”

“A lot of what we do has a lot to do with finesse, and just being able to use the tools at our disposal effectively,” she said. “So, yes, we don’t have to have necessarily big muscles to straighten out a bone or a fracture.”

Still, Dr. Van Nortwick said gender stereotypes persist in her day-to-day. She even said it’s not uncommon for people to address her husband instead of her when he accompanies her at medical events.

“He got so tired of being asked questions, instead of putting his name ‘Ricky’ on the badge, he just started putting ‘spouse of orthopedic surgeon’ there, just so the questions would be directed to me,” Dr. Van Nortwick said.

Her advice to women — find what you are passionate about, and bring a fresh perspective.

“I would encourage those who are considering doing something that maybe they haven’t seen a lot of people who look like them doing it, to go for it,” Dr. Van Nortwick said.

Dr. Lindsey Cox, urology specialist and associate professor at MUSC, also opened up about the challenges of working in a male-dominated field.

“There are a lot of people who have these urologic problems, and don’t get to see a female provider. So that was a motivating factor for me,” she said.

She spent nearly a decade of her career as the only woman in the department.

Dr. Cox describes how the gender disparity among MUSC’s urology residency graduates has evolved over the past 50 years.

“My female patients tend to be the ones who say, ‘I’m so glad I found you,’ ‘I particularly sought out a woman to see for this problem,'” she said.

Although Dr. Cox said she feels she can better help patients of the same gender treat their personal, intimate problems, she faces challenges her male colleagues don’t.

“They question either your competence, or your dedication, when you think about having a baby at home,” she said.

