CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Eight people — four patients suffering from kidney failure, and four kidney donors — who started as mostly strangers are now fully recovered and forever connected.

This April during National Donate Life Month, links of that chain are sharing the remarkable story of the Medical University of South Carolina’s largest internal living donor exchange.

“It feels good to help people. It feels good to know that I gave someone a better life,” said Cristi Maw, one of the exchange’s unrelated kidney donors and lifelong resident of Moncks Corner. “It’s just worth it. If you feel moved to do it, act on it. If I can do it, you can do it.”

Her story begins, of all places, on Facebook.

While scrolling on the platform one evening after work, she came across a post from a stranger in need — Maggie Dean, a woman suffering from kidney disease.

“I didn’t know her, and I’m not sure how I even came across the post. But, it just touched my heart, and I felt moved to sign up to see if I could be a donor for her,” Maw said.

And she did. After completing the required blood work and testing through MUSC, Maw was approved to become a donor.

There was just one problem.

“I wasn’t a match for Maggie,” Maw said. “I was a little disappointed, but I thought, it just wasn’t in God’s plan.”

Thankfully, experts at MUSC had a lifesaving solution.

“They find someone who is a match to Maggie, but their donor is not a match to them, and we just trade,” Maw explained.

And so began MUSC’s largest internal living donor exchange.

All donors and recipients in an eight-person kidney transplant chain. From left, Cameron Coleman, Carlos Zavala-Tellez, Mike Riley, Bonnie Fanning, Christina Maw, Teresa Rice, MD, Rev. John Kronz, Maggie Dean, Cassandra Bilyeu (standing). (Credit: MUSC)

After three consecutive days of surgeries in late January to early February, four patients got new kidneys from four donors.

Maw said the MUSC staff made her feel “at ease” during discussions before the surgery, calming her anxiety ahead of the procedure.

“If God brings you to it, God brings you through it. And that’s how it was for me,” Maw said.

After dealing with some minor complications after the surgery, she was fully healed in about six weeks, she said. Medication helped her manage pain after the procedure, and the entire experience “wasn’t too painful.”

“It was a pretty easy process in the hospital,” she said.

Among the recipients was Dean, the woman who first inspired Maw to donate on Facebook.

Dean ended up getting a kidney from yet another so-called “Good Samaritan” donor, a person who has no relation to their recipient.

That exchange was made possible by Maw, whose kidney then found a different match.

“The fact that it was just a complete stranger giving out of the goodness of her heart was just surreal. I mean, she’s a saint. And I couldn’t thank her enough,” said Cameron Coleman, a new mother who was the recipient of Maw’s kidney. “I mean, she gave me my life back.”

Coleman was 15 weeks pregnant when she was told her kidneys were failing last year.

“I had to go to dialysis six days a week for about two hours a day. And so that was really rough,” she said. “It was nerve racking the whole time, knowing you could get a call any day.”

Some testing determined Coleman’s father, Michael Riley, was a match, but Coleman’s doctors wanted to find a younger donor for the new mother.

So, adding yet another link to the donation chain, Riley agreed to give his kidney to another patient in need, all so that Coleman could receive Maw’s kidney.

“As it worked out, I was helping my daughter, and that’s all I really was focused on the whole time. But then when you see that someone else is also going to be helped, it was really an amazing experience for me,” Riley said.

Riley described his kidney removal surgery as “not a big deal,” pleased with how little pain he experienced after the surgery.

What he does recall feeling intensely, though — meeting the recipient of his donor for the first time after the pair’s respective surgeries.

“It wasn’t until we got in the room that it really hit you, when you see the person. I got real emotional. Just talking about it makes me emotional,” Riley said, holding back tears.

Maw shared the same sentiment when she met Coleman and her new baby after the transplant.

“It really made me emotional to see her with her little girl, to think that her life is going to get better and longer because we all went through that,” Maw said.

After the surgeries, all eight links of the transplant chain met each other for the first time — a gathering Maw described as “overwhelmingly emotional.”

“I think all of us in there were probably in tears,” she said. “Everybody had a really touching story.”

Donors like Riley and Maw encourage everyone to learn about the importance of organ donation, especially this April, during National Donate Life Month.

“You can change someone’s life. You can make it better. And it doesn’t take anything away from you. You don’t need that extra kidney. So donate. Donate life,” Maw said.

