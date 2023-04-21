MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — New data shows babies and mothers are dying at alarmingly high rates in South Carolina, and local leaders are stepping up to reverse the trend.

A recent report from South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) revealed a “dramatic increase” in the state’s infant mortality and maternal mortality rates in recent years.

“This data is heartbreaking. I mean, it really is staggering. It takes your breath away,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, director of public health at DHEC. “Even one death that’s preventable for a child or a mother is too many.”

Just days after the release of that report, nonprofit March of Dimes will host a fundraiser walk in Charleston, leading the fight for the health of moms and babies.

According to a release, March of Babies: A Mother of a Movement is the nation’s oldest charitable walk, funding research, programs, support and advocacy needed to “turn the maternal and infant health crisis around,” according to the organization’s website.

Devin and Callee Patro serve as an ambassador family for March of Dimes, and shared their first child’s birth story.

“When you get pregnant, you think everything’s gonna be great,” Callee said. “And then as you get older, and more of your friends, and the people, the colleagues that you know, it’s not uncommon to hear these stories. Stories of not the perfect birth.”

The Patro’s story began in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, with Callee, pregnant, experiencing a life-threatening complication while working her shift as a nurse at Roper St. Francis hospital.

“I had a partial abruption. St. Francis was just steps away from us,” she said, adding that she was “very fortunate” to be close to a hospital.

“It all just happened so fast. It was scary to watch,” her husband Devin added.

Thankfully, Callee had access to the right medication.

“With that medication, it helps develop the baby’s lungs in utero. So, when Baer was born, about 72 hours later, he was born with significantly decreased respiratory distress,” she said. “I really don’t know what our outcome would have been without that medication.”

Baby Baer was born premature at 33 weeks.

Nearly three years later, after spending several weeks in the NICU and completing months of evaluations and therapy, Baer’s parents said he is totally healthy.

“He’s completely caught up now,” Devin said. “Running, climbing, jumping, you name it.”

“He’ll be three in June, and he’s a very rambunctious three year old. So he is doing just fine,” Callee added.

Now, the Patros are raising awareness for the many resources March of Dimes works to provide for families — including the very medication used in Baer’s case.

“We’ve got amazing resources here, we’ve got amazing healthcare systems in the area and you’re in good hands. No matter what the outcome is — if it’s a positive outcome or if it’s not the outcome you want, or pray for — you have resources that help on that end too,” Callee said. “There’s a community behind you, you are not alone.”

The couple encouraged people across the Lowcountry to join their growing family in raising awareness this weekend.

“We’re excited that Saturday is the March for Babies walk, so we will be there, Baer will be there, and his little sister, too,” Callee said.

The March for Babies walk begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Dr.

To join the walk, click here.