CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The 2023 Lowcountry Heart Walk will take place Saturday, Feb. 25 in downtown Charleston, and the impacts of the money raised for heart research will be felt locally.

Event organizers said the American Heart Association has already surpassed their goal of raising $1 million for education and lifesaving research for the fourth year in a row.

“We are very excited to say that we give back directly to MUSC with research dollars. Throughout our relationship, we’ve funded more than $25 million in grants here locally,” said Katie Schumacher, executive director of the American Heart Association’s Charleston office.

According to officials with the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number one killer of Americans, affecting three out of every four South Carolinians.

Plus, over 40,000 babies are born each year in the United States with a congenital heart defect.

Libba Palmer is one of those babies.

She was born in 2020 with a congenital heart defect, diagnosed in utero, called a right-sided aortic arch.

“We actually found out she had a very rare congenital heart defect at a 20 week ultrasound,” said Chris Palmer, Libba’s father. “All that…was kind of terrifying.”

After her birth, her parents learned she had a vascular ring, and would need surgery to patch the hole in her heart.

Residents of the Lowcountry, Palmer said heart disease has always been a concern for him and his wife.

“Heart health was already on our minds. So, to have a daughter now, with a congenital heart defect, was definitely a little scary for us,” Palmer said.

At 18 months old, her heart was repaired at the Medical University of South Carolina’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

“She was in and out of the hospital within four days. It was pretty miraculous,” Palmer said.

Palmer said Libba’s life has “drastically changed” since her surgery.

Libba still sees several therapists, but now has more stamina and the energy of a thriving two-year-old, her father said.

At Saturday’s walk, Libba will be crowned the “Little Hearts Queen.”

‘Team Libba Palmer’ is a top fundraising team for the event, Palmer said.

“That research, and the money you’re giving, is going to help save lives. My daughter included,” Palmer said.

The event’s festivities will kick off at 8 a.m. Saturday at Brittlebank Park, and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

2022 Lowcountry Heart Walk (American Heart Association) 2022 Lowcountry Heart Walk (American Heart Association) 2022 Lowcountry Heart Walk (American Heart Association)

The Lowcountry Heart Walk is the largest heart walk in South Carolina, officials said.

The three-mile walk will have a music, a warm up and mascots, along with a kid’s zone with activities.

The event will also feature blood pressure screenings provided by MUSC, CPR training provided by Roper St. Francis Healthcare and a dog-friendly tent provided by SeamonWhiteside, organizers said.

News 2’s Octavia Mitchell will be emceeing the program.

For more information on the Lowcountry Heart Walk, click here.