CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — State leaders are coming together in a new way to celebrate pioneers in the Palmetto state.

Governor Henry McMaster proclaimed April as South Carolina Innovation Month at the state capitol earlier this month, recognizing the state’s “innovation and knowledge ecosystem.”

The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) served as one of three founding partners for the new campaign, which hospital leaders said was first inspired by MUSC’s very own annual Innovation Week.

“We started it really to raise cultural awareness of the importance that innovation plays in MUSC and across the board,” said Jesse Goodwin, chief innovation officer at MUSC. “It’s really exciting to be able to play a part in this.”’

The fifth-annual Innovation Week was held April 24-28 with events at MUSC divisions across the state, providing a platform for employees to present ideas and compete with their peers, program leaders said.

“At the end of the day, innovation should not just be about new technology and new widgets. It really should be about directing creative ideas towards beneficial outcomes,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin said employees across the hospital took part in the “idea sharing,” from parking management, to physicians to students.

“It’s really gratifying when you can see the impact actually spread out and actually start to see demonstrable results for those that we serve, and know that we get to play a little role in advancing their care,” Goodwin added. “It’s something that I’m really proud of…giving the people that work here the forum and resources to put their ideas into action.”

A 32 hour work week, an app to match MUSC employees with the right mentor and “calm boxes” for children at a local homeless shelter were just a few of the many ideas discussed at an idea session Tuesday afternoon.

“This is a really great way that MUSC supports their employees, because a lot of us have ideas, and this is just a fantastic way to share the ideas,” said music therapist Tammy Flovin, one of the many MUSC employees presenting an innovation.

The South Carolina Research Authority and South Carolina Department of Commerce were also founding partners of SC Innovation Month.

To learn more about SC Innovation Month, click here.