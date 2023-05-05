MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — From keto to Paleo, and vegan to DASH, viral diet plans are dominating the internet — but experts warn these quick fixes aren’t always long term solution.

“Anybody can write a book, anybody can post something on the internet, and I see misinformation everyday,” said Alaine Mills, registered dietician at the Medical University of South Carolina’s Health & Wellness Institute. “Basically my job is correcting misinformation.”

That’s why registered dieticians like Mills are glad to see new data is bringing heart health into the conversation of weight loss.

A recent scientific statement from the American Heart Association revealed how ten popularized dietary patterns stack up for their alignment with the organization’s dietary guidance.

While more balanced diets that emphasize fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein landed in the top tier, several fad diets, including Paleo and keto, fell short.

“Really what they found is nothing any registered dietician is surprised about,” she said. “Those two things are just too extreme, and it’s really more about the moderation, which you see on the DASH diet and the Mediterranean diet.”

She said restrictive diets that limit carbohydrate and fat intake may help you lose weight quickly, but they lack key nutrients and can damage your kidneys and heart in the long run.

“When you’re finished doing that, you’re so deprived of normal foods, normal behaviors, eating out with friends, doing normal things, that you end up doing that to the extreme when you’re finished, and then you gain the weight back, plus more,” she said.

She recommended to curb cravings with a more balanced plate.

“There’s nothing wrong with you that you’re having cravings,” Mills said. “The answer is actually that you’re not eating enough. It’s not that you need to eat less, it’s that you need to eat more healthy foods, and that helps you not have cravings.”

At the grocery store, reach for items with a short ingredient list and limit sodium, saturated fat and added sugars, she added.

“Instead of label reading a lot, what you can do is focus on buying more whole foods,” Mills said.

For your big summer goals, she suggested making small changes.

Daily habits, like grocery shopping regularly, drinking more water, increasing the number of times you exercise each week and upping your daily protein intake can help you make progress sustainably, she said.

“Instead of saying tomorrow, ‘I’m going to change my entire life,’ you’re going to set these smaller but more achievable goals that are more realistic for you to stay with,” Mills said.

