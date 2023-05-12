MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — During American Stroke Month, health experts and survivors are raising awareness about the warning signs of stroke.

Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death in the United States and the leading cause of serious, long-term disability, according to the American Stroke Association. Strokes can happen to anyone at any age.

Even though stroke is largely treatable if you receive medical attention as soon as you recognize symptoms, most adults in the U.S. still don’t know the warning signs of stroke, experts said.

This May, one stroke survivor in the Lowcountry is sharing her story in the hopes of changing that.

“It’s important to know what your signs are. Know your body,” said Merit Sander, lifelong resident of the Lowcountry.

Five years ago, Sander, completely health at age 35, thought she had a migraine. Thankfully, her dog picked up that it was in fact something much worse, incessantly biting at two spots where she felt pain behind her head, she explained.

“I have a rescue chihuahua. And she kept on nibbling at there. And she used to do that when I had headaches, but she would not leave me alone,” Sander said.

Shortly after, she lost her ability to speak.

“Brain garbage. If I was trying to talk to you and say ‘hi, my name is Merit,’ it would come out as ‘orange is the purple color blue’,” Sander said. “And that was the sign I knew — yeah, I think I need to go to the hospital.”

Sander immediately received treatment for two blood clots at the Medical University of South Carolina.

“Get to the hospital as soon as possible. Never question anything. If you don’t feel right, get there, get taken care of,” she said.

Source: American Stroke Association

The American Stroke Association urges people to remember the acronym “F.A.S.T.” to recognize warning signs of a stroke (face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty, time to call 911).

According to the American Stroke Association, other stroke symptoms include:

Numbness or weakness of face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body

Confusion, trouble speaking or understanding speech

Trouble seeing in one or both eyes

Trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination

Severe headache with no known cause

Sander encouraged individuals to check the ingredients of medications and understand their risk factors. Her doctors concluded her stroke was linked to estrogen in birth control, she explained.

“I always tell my girlfriends, talk with your doctors. Figure out what kind of medication is the best for you,” she said.

In the months following her stroke, Sander said she went through intensive speech therapy and learned to deal with heightened emotions.

“It’s trying to figure out your brain relearning everything. It’s just like you’re going back to kindergarten,” she said.

Sander out shopping for the first time after her stroke. (Source: Merit Sander)

Leaning on friends and family for support was another crucial part of her recovery, Sander said.

“You survived…through that, look at the good stuff. All of the bad stuff, get that out of your life. You don’t need that extra stress,” she said.

To learn more about stroke prevention and treatment, click here.