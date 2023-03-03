CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Doctors are stressing the importance of female heart health this week during the transition from American Heart Month to Women’s History Month.

One local cardiac specialist is calling attention to the fact that women don’t get diagnosed or treated as quickly or effectively as men do for a serious heart condition.

“What I’m really passionate about is they can sometimes get delayed in their actual diagnosis of atrial fibrillation…then get delayed treatment that would really help them get past the symptoms,” said Dr. Anne Kroman, assistant professor and cardiac electrophysiologist at the Medical University of South Carolina’s Health Heart and Vascular Center.

Atrial fibrillation, known as AFib, is a heart rhythm disorder where the upper chambers of the heart beat fast and irregularly, Kroman said.

According to health experts, AFib can lead to potentially life-threatening complications, increasing a person’s risk for stroke and heart failure.

Compared to their male counterparts, Kroman said it often takes longer for a woman with AFib to be referred to a cardiologist or specialist.

“Sometimes, women have a little bit different symptoms that they present with than men, which can be part of the reason that leads to delayed diagnosis,” she said.

Kroman added women’s symptoms are often “dismissed” or “chalked up to anxiety or stress.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the condition contributes to about 158,000 deaths in the United States each year, and is the reason for more than 454,000 hospitalizations.

According to the CDC, symptoms of AFib include:

Irregular heartbeat

Heart palpitations

Lightheadedness

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

“Certainly if they do feel any abnormal heart beats or palpitations, that can definitely be a sign, but also subtler signs, like being out of breath with activity, just not feeling as well and some fatigue,” Kroman said.

Kroman warned the condition is becoming exceedingly common, especially in people over the age of 65. Experts at the CDC report the death rate from AFib has been “rising for more than two decades.”

In response, Kroman’s offers this advice to women: be an advocate for yourself.

“Really be sure that the primary care, and even cardiologist, are getting to the bottom of what’s making them feel this way,” Kroman said. “It may be a cardiac problem, and if it is, we can work to address that. Or even if it’s not, somebody should working to try and address it, and figure that out as well.”

According to the CDC, treatments for AFib can include:

Medicines to control heart rhythm

Blood-thinning medicine to prevent blood clots, reduce risk of stroke

Surgery

Healthy lifestyle changes

To learn more, call 843-792-1952 or visit MUSC Health’s Heart and Vascular Center.