Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Getting a mammogram during the pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Even in the middle of a pandemic, other health issues do not take a back seat… including breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month runs from October 1 – October 31 and this month we want to highlight some of the need to know things to consider.

Women and men should be sure to still schedule their mammograms to keep up with their medical care and ensure their health in the future, especially during the pandemic.

The American College of Radiology shares tips on how you can prepare for your monogram during a pandemic:

Check with your provider about the safety protocols they have implemented, so you know what to expect at your appointment

Healthcare appointments will include multiple safeguards to protect patients and staff, so be sure to follow them

Follow staff instructions during the visit and take common-sense precautions – like social distancing at your appointment

Be patient. Practices are spacing out appointments to allow for proper equipment and room sterilization, so more time may be needed

Breast cancer does not stop, so you should not stop taking precautions and checking on your health.

The recommend age to begin getting a mammogram every year is 40-years-old, so if you are at that point be sure to speak with your doctor to figure out the next steps.