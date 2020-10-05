Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Men can get breast cancer too

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Although breast cancer may be rare in men, it is still possible.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we will look into the symptoms and facts on breast cancer in men.

The CDC reports that about out every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States is found in a man.

The most common types of breast cancer in men are the same types in women, including:

Invasive ductal carcinoma

Invasive lobular carcinoma

Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS)

Some of the most common symptoms of breast cancer in men are a lump or swelling in the breast, redness or flaky skin in the breast, irritation or dimpling of breast skin, nipple discharge, and pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area.

These symptoms can also happen with other conditions that are not cancer.

The following are risk factors that can increase a man’s chance of getting breast cancer:

Getting older

Genetic mutations

Family history of breast cancer

Radiation therapy treatment

Hormone therapy treatment

Klinefelter syndrome

Conditions that affect the testicles

Liver disease

Overweight and obesity

Men are recommended to keep a healthy weight, exercise regularly, and be sure to keep a close eye on their health if they have a family history of the disease.