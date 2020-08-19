Mental Health Impacts due to COVID-19 pandemic

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Since March, mental health experts say there has been an increase in people seeking professional help.

As a mom and full-time professional working from home Jenna Johnson says she has felt the pressure.

“Oh, now we have to work from home, and do our job, and teach, and parent, and still somehow act like everything is okay for our kids,” commented Johnson.

According to Medical Director for Behavioral Services at Trident Health, Jeffrey Cluver, there are three stages to mental health and we all experience the first one.

“I think the average person is dealing with more stress then they did before. And then the question becomes is that stress that you can manage and mitigate or does it take you over to category number two,” Cluver stated.

Categories two and three are the worsening of a preexisting mental illness, the onset of a new mental illness, and substance use or disorder. Cluver says that is when you should seek medical attention.

“I would encourage people if it has gotten to the point where you’re just not functioning well, you’re having trouble just doing the daily things you need to do, please get help,” recommended Cluver.

If you are experiencing day to day anxiety or stress Cluver says talking to friends and loved ones can be the best relief. That is how Jenna Johnson says she is getting through this hard time.

“Actually setting aside time for family and friends, and do FaceTime, and see each other even if we can’t be together in person. We can at least have conversations and just vent, and I think that’s been very therapeutic for me,” Johnson added.

Mental Health Professionals say they are still meeting with patients in person, but the biggest form of appointments is now through telehealth.