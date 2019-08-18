Research shows that vaping may be linked to some cases of lung disease

According to a CNN survey, health officials in at least 15 states say they’ve seen cases of lung disease that could be linked to vaping.

More than 120 cases of lung disease were identified.

Patients were hospitalized in many of the instances, but health officials can’t say for sure vaping is directly responsible for the diseases.

There are many different formulas for materials used in vaping devices.

Many parents worry about their children vaping because the long-term effects of it have not been well studied.