Scientists say changing memory test scoring could catch Alzheirmer’s earlier in women

New research suggests that adjusting memory test scoring could help catch Alzheimer’s earlier in women.

Scientists said women are more likely to get Alzheimer’s, but men are usually diagnosed sooner.

They also said that women typically do better with memory tests, which allows them to compensate for the damage that Alzheimer’s does to their brain.

By comparison, researchers worry men could be over-diagnosed or diagnosed too soon.

This has led to the discussion on potentially tweaking the memory test based on sex.