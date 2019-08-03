Special slush drink helps cancer patents deal with “metal mouth”

(NBC) – A non-profit organization serving cancer patients in Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky has teamed up with Sonic Drive-in.

The restaurant chain has created a new drink to help chemo patients with what’s known as “metal mouth,” a side effect of chemo therapy.

For cancer patients in the Tri-State, Chemo Buddies has been a great support over the years during treatments.

“We just sort of started writing down things we thought would be helpful.”

Volunteers with the non-profit understand the struggles these patients face daily — like how food and drinks taste.

“The worst part was things were just very hard going down and I needed sort of extreme hot or sweet or sour were really the only kind of things that came through,” said Toni Rose, a cancer patient.

That’s why Sonic and Chemo Buddies teamed up to create the “Hope Warrior Slush”.

“When we found out that when you go through treatment that the patients end up having metal Mouth and that lemon is something that can help offset that, that’s when the ‘Hope Warrior Slush’ was designed,” explained Sonic’s Michelle Wadi.

And we were there as patients taste tested those unique drinks.

“It’s great!” “No metal taste?” “No, no, no.”

Created with lemon and grape flavor, the lemon helps with “metal mouth;” an effect causing patients to taste the medicine they are receiving.

“Well that’s actually really good,” said cancer patient Lacey Rhea. “It is!”

Patients at the Deaconess Infusion Center say it makes them feel good that people go out of their way to help.

“This is a very difficult thing to do for everyone, everyone, so it’s good to know that they are thinking of us,” said Tonya Atkins, a cancer patient.

Right now, the Hope Warrior Slush is only found at participating Sonic restaurants in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois.

